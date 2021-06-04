Shopcut - Shortcut for Shopping App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi, Dude!
I'm UI/UX Enthusiast
Shop + Shortcut = Shopcut
𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗔𝗽𝗽
An application design that I designed because I was inspired by the GOJEK Indonesia app, but this application is like a shortcut for shopping any item according to the category the user needs.
And most importantly, I use this to increase my portfolio and add skills so that it can be useful for many people
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗺 + 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴
Recently, a lot of people are just at home because they are still afraid of Covid 19. Now, at home alone, people can fulfill their needs or buy their desires in 1 application + delivered to their home
𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸
I am available for UI project (Max 10 Screens) Please DM me.
Or you can visit my Instagram to know more about me
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/ilhhasap/
Thanks a lot!