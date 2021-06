Shopcut - Shortcut for Shopping App

Hi, Dude!

I'm UI/UX Enthusiast

Shop + Shortcut = Shopcut

๐—ง๐—ต๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—”๐—ฝ๐—ฝ

An application design that I designed because I was inspired by the GOJEK Indonesia app, but this application is like a shortcut for shopping any item according to the category the user needs.

And most importantly, I use this to increase my portfolio and add skills so that it can be useful for many people

๐—ง๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—น๐—ฒ๐—บ + ๐—ฆ๐—ผ๐—น๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด

Recently, a lot of people are just at home because they are still afraid of Covid 19. Now, at home alone, people can fulfill their needs or buy their desires in 1 application + delivered to their home

๐—ข๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐—ป ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—™๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐—ช๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ธ

I am available for UI project (Max 10 Screens) Please DM me.

Or you can visit my Instagram to know more about me

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/ilhhasap/

Thanks a lot!