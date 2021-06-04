Ilham Tristadika

Shopcut - Shortcut for Shopping App

Shop + Shortcut = Shopcut

𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗔𝗽𝗽
An application design that I designed because I was inspired by the GOJEK Indonesia app, but this application is like a shortcut for shopping any item according to the category the user needs.

And most importantly, I use this to increase my portfolio and add skills so that it can be useful for many people

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗺 + 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴
Recently, a lot of people are just at home because they are still afraid of Covid 19. Now, at home alone, people can fulfill their needs or buy their desires in 1 application + delivered to their home

Thanks a lot!

