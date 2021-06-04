Jeroen van Eerden

Tinkerworks - Logo Concepts

Tinkerworks - Logo Concepts t h e q u i c k b r o w n f o x o p q r s t u v w x y z a b c d e f g h i j k l m n symbol monogram wordmark innovate interact teamwork communication letter t creative spark bulb light logo tinker
Logo concepts for Tinkerworks, round one.

Tinkerworks is a creative team specialized in software development. They are hip and fun and passionate and energetic and want to embrace this with a suiting identity design.

Which of these is your favorite and why?

1 2 3
4 5
6 7 8

Happy weekend everyone!

