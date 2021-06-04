Benjamin Oberemok
Lifestar pattern

Benjamin Oberemok
Benjamin Oberemok for unfold
Lifestar pattern heart star life lifestar insurance layout pop art colors brand identity illustration unfold logo design graphic design texture pattern branding
I played with the Lifestar pattern, I think it has some what of Pop Art vibe but what do you guys think? Write a comment and/or drop a like! Cheers!
