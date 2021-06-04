Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Taqiyuddin amri
Furonto

Illustration for AI Customer Service

Taqiyuddin amri
Furonto
Taqiyuddin amri for Furonto
Hire Us
  • Save
Illustration for AI Customer Service gradient ai automation automated website scifi digital customer service customer automatic illustrator flat vector design illustration
Illustration for AI Customer Service gradient ai automation automated website scifi digital customer service customer automatic illustrator flat vector design illustration
Download color palette
  1. test.png
  2. test.png

Visual Illustration Exploration
Hello, Everyone! This is my illustration exploration of AI customer service for Furonto.

Thank you for watching!
Follow us if you want to keep in touch and press [L] if love it! ❤️
---
Need a great design like this? Let’s have a chat!
📨 Email: furontodesign@gmail.com
💬 Whatsapp: Let's have a chat now
---
This is Furonto
Furonto is a remote design team based in Indonesia that specializes in UI/UX, 2D/3D Illustration, and Motion Graphic.
---
Find Furonto at
Instagram | Marketplace | LinkedIn

Furonto
Furonto
Hire Us

More by Furonto

View profile
    • Like