Cocktail's Themed slot game - Set of slot symbols design

The symbols of this slot are various cocktails.

Each one is special. There are also classic options - Martini, and "Bloody Mary", and exotic drinks. Each glass is brightly decorated, even through the screen, you can catch the mood.

Please note that no drink repeats the color and shape of the glass.

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/slot-machine-sale-cocktails-of-the-world/

↓ Follow us at ↓
Instagram | Behance | Artstation

#club #clubslot #cocktailslot #cocktailsthemed #cocktailsymbols #cocktails #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines

