Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Waseem Bashir

Accounting Preneur | Accounting Landing Page

Waseem Bashir
Waseem Bashir
  • Save
Accounting Preneur | Accounting Landing Page design branding landing page design dribble shot landingpage lead generation ux ui leads accounting consultancy logo accounting landing page
Download color palette

Hi There,

Here is a landing page design we created for an accounting and business consulting firm, Accounting Preneur.

On this page, we focused on reward badges and reviews to persuade visitors to take a specific action.

👉 Please hit "L" if you like this shot 👍
👉 More accounting landing page designs
https://bit.ly/2PLWrkW

Follow us to see our future works :)

👉 Thanks for watching! Let’s connect:
Dribbble | YouTube | Twitter

Waseem Bashir
Waseem Bashir

More by Waseem Bashir

View profile
    • Like