Application UI

Goody is a unique mobile application that allows its users to scratch and win various prizes and discounts.
With its innovative approach, Goody.ba allows brands and companies to attracts costumers in a unique way, by combining gamification and marketing.
Goody uses machine learning to understand the shopping behavior of its users, this way we can customize the shopping experience and increase the revenue