Evgeniy Polonskiy

Landing page for mobile app

Landing page for mobile app landing page webdesign insomnia branding animation website minimal interface ui design
Hello guys! On this time I created a landing page for mobile app, which helps to get rid of insomnia. That's a pinful theme for me, already more than 10 years I can't sleep as usual, so I dedicated this new project to my enemy #1 :D

