Sol Himalayan Salt Cave & Spa Brochure

Since the client mentioned their website, it became easier to design a concept. It helped me to decide on a color scheme, font face and etc. The first thing that came up to my mind is using an eclipse frame for images and so I did. It looks good and simple. I did some smaller ones and overlapped on the bigger ones and maintained more space so that the elements can breathe and the viewer should focus on the message. I did so many trials and revisions and I think this is the best.

