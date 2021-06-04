Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Illustration - Woman

Illustration - Woman blackandwhite contrast hand drawn spring line art line drawing woman portrait woman illustration sketching inking illustration drawing ink drawing
This illustration is inspired by a woman I met one day in the streets of Nantes. She was wearing a black trench coat and a beautiful black felt hat. All in contrast, she is elegant, dynamic, discreet. And I imagine she likes to transgress the rules, sometimes.

With this in mind, I imagined a product : ELEN - a sparkling, fruity craft beer aimed at city women looking for a delicate but tasty experience. With a strong typography, with broken lines, reminding the contrast that makes this woman so mysterious.

Find the final result here: https://www.behance.net/anglinaherbert

