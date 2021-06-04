Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fitria Kurniasari

Netflix VR

Fitria Kurniasari
Fitria Kurniasari
  • Save
Netflix VR virtualreality vr youtubevr netflixvr figma ux interaction design dribbbleindo adobe xd
Download color palette

Based on the user research I have done using data reviews Netflix VR from google play, I add additional features for brightness adjustment, changing theme, and download features for better user experiences. Because their pain point were cannot download movie offline, cannot adjust brightness, and they need a theme that can be changed.
I am happy for your feedback. Cheers

Fitria Kurniasari
Fitria Kurniasari

More by Fitria Kurniasari

View profile
    • Like