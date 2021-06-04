04 Koukouroukou Dribbble Kommigraphics

Character Design for an online Carnival Campaign.

During 2020 parades as well as any kind of celebration were banned due to the COVID-19 pandemic and so we wanted to express ourselves and celebrate in a different “remote” way.

With joy and optimism, we created our own digital parade through the design of surreal “masquerades” figures, while creating and uploading them on an online platform. We offered the illustrations to the public that could download their favourite character as wallpaper and decorate their mobile device home screen.

Download your favorite:

https://kookoorookou.kommigraphics.com/