Collection of great women's quotes with unique physical system of cards to be interacted by gestures. Favourite quotes can be posted on the wall in all popular social networks as beautiful cards. 9 unique themes for app and cards are available.
More information about the project here: https://www.ironwaterstudio.com/en/project/quotes-women