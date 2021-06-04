Meeting Schedule App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone! 👋🏻
Here's a new design concept created to help users organize their meeting schedules and keep different teams in the loop 📆
Hope you guys like it!
We are available for UI/UX projects
8y5studio | Behance | Instagram | Twitter