8y5 studio

Meeting Schedule App

8y5 studio
8y5 studio
  • Save
Meeting Schedule App colorful modern design glassmorphism user friendly scheduler user experience user interface design mobile uiux ux ui calendar design calendar ui schedule app application app design mobile design mobile app design mobile ui mobile app
Download color palette

Hello everyone! 👋🏻

Here's a new design concept created to help users organize their meeting schedules and keep different teams in the loop 📆
Hope you guys like it!

We are available for UI/UX projects

8y5studio | Behance | Instagram | Twitter

8y5 studio
8y5 studio

More by 8y5 studio

View profile
    • Like