Shahriyar Mohammadi ✪

TEDx Sarajevo | Branding

Shahriyar Mohammadi ✪
Shahriyar Mohammadi ✪
Hire Me
  • Save
TEDx Sarajevo | Branding poster eventdesign modern event tedx branding
TEDx Sarajevo | Branding poster eventdesign modern event tedx branding
TEDx Sarajevo | Branding poster eventdesign modern event tedx branding
TEDx Sarajevo | Branding poster eventdesign modern event tedx branding
TEDx Sarajevo | Branding poster eventdesign modern event tedx branding
Download color palette
  1. Moodboard Mockup.png
  2. 222tedx.mp4
  3. IMG-0751.JPG
  4. IMG-0736.JPG
  5. IMG-0771.JPG
  6. IMG-0787.JPG

Event design and branding for TEDx Sarajevo.

Feedbacks are always welcome 👍🏻 Press "L" if you like it.

✉️ Available for new projects finixba@gmail.com
 
Check out my Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Shahriyar Mohammadi ✪
Shahriyar Mohammadi ✪
Designer / Developer / Lecturer
Hire Me

More by Shahriyar Mohammadi ✪

View profile
    • Like