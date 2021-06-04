How To Build Your Own Website In 30 Minutes Or Less

https://www.jasonmascarenhas.com/how-to-create-a-website/

This is a start for every business and entity today. This becomes the identity for every website ever made. And someday you’re going to come across this requirement. So let’s learn how to create a website in 30 minutes.

Before we begin let’s get to know the basics. A website is all about content and how it will be displayed to the user. The users are going to be your ultimate customers who may not return if the site is not user-friendly. So it is going to be very important how you create your content and make it available to the user.

There are three important things you’ll need to get started immediately.