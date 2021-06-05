Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Women marketplace design ui concept

Women marketplace design ui concept money website ux ui sellers work online startup ecommerce landing shopping cart sell shop marketplace
I tried to design marketplace for women specially as a support for them, where they can monetize their hobby.

what are your thoughts?

What are your hobbies?

Designer Addicted to UI/UX design | App / Web design
