Minerva

mailonline

Minerva
Minerva
  • Save
mailonline graphic clean web branding design friendly ux digital design ui art direction
Download color palette

We wanted to boost traffic to the MailOnline in Australia. One way of doing this is by creating SEO-friendly pages. Most users search for ‘City’ and ‘Weather’. The challenge of this project was to get and high amount of SEO Content to increase the traffic and keep an easy, friendly and intuitive experience for the users.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Minerva
Minerva

More by Minerva

View profile
    • Like