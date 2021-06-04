Trending designs to inspire you
We wanted to boost traffic to the MailOnline in Australia. One way of doing this is by creating SEO-friendly pages. Most users search for ‘City’ and ‘Weather’. The challenge of this project was to get and high amount of SEO Content to increase the traffic and keep an easy, friendly and intuitive experience for the users.