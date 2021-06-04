Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
#DailyUI | Sign Up form | Day 1

#DailyUI | Sign Up form | Day 1 website flat clean web ui typography logo branding minimal design
Hi hi! U you doing well?

I decided to take a part in the #DailyUI challenge to improve not only my skills, but also my speed. Since I like to sit for a long time and think over every little thing and detail - it takes a lot of time and effort in the end, and sometimes you need to do something quickly.
This took 40 mins.
Hope you like it ~
Posted on Jun 4, 2021
