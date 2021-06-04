Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Working with icons

Working with icons minimal typography icon ui user experience illustration figmadesign design
Topic : 𝐈𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬 (SVGs, icon fonts , libraries)

𝐖𝐞𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 🌐 :fontawesome.com
thenounproject.com

𝐅𝐨𝐧𝐭 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 📑 : Source Sans Pro
Font Awesome 5 free
made use of Linear colors too.

made use of Figma mirror for better view .
Posted on Jun 4, 2021
