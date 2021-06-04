Peter King'ori

Mobile App, Banking UI/UX redesign

Mobile App, Banking UI/UX redesign
Fresh, fast and functional I redesigned this banking app's user interface with key emphasis on reducing the user journey while completing tasks i.e. paying for groceries as well as displaying a comfortable amount of visual and text content to enhance the user experience.

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
