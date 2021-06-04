Drastik (Драстик) Typeface - Latin & Cyrillic Support

Drastik (Cyrillic name: Драстик) is a modern expanded medium grotesk-y sans serif created by Manh Nguyen to pay homage himself to the seven-decade-old friendship and comprehensively strategic partnership between Vietnam and the Federation of Russia. This is the first time he experiences making a bi-scriptual typeface (which supports two distinctive alphabets, Latin & Cyrillic, therefore, supports East European languages), included in two variations: upright & oblique. From the first thought, the font was made to resemble labels of weapons and chemical barrels in 20th century wars, but since the war was far faded away, Manh decided to make it much friendlier and more welcome by twisting the anatomy, leading to make it look less grotesk-y and more humanist-y; therefore overally the font loses its edginess and embraces more peacefully purposes.

Check it out: https://www.behance.net/gallery/107122133/Drastik-%28drastik%29-Typeface-Latin-Cyrillic-Support