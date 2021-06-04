Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kids Certificate - free Google Docs Template

We love creating things for kids! Our templates for these little angels are always special. This time we made a diploma which you can give to someone who is 6-8 years old. We can assure you that the kid will appreciate such a gift. Follow the link to download: https://thegoodocs.com/certificate-templates/kids-certificate-free-google-docs-template-0001.php

