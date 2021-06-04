OneCard - SmartCard

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
OneCard, as the name suggests, is a solution for multiple card/account issues. If you bank with different financial institutions, it's a card that connects all of your accounts to one - OneCard - so you never have to worry about having too many cards again. The best part is that it's a smart card with a screen and buttons to interact with on your card, which is pretty cool, right?

Read the case study here; https://www.notion.so/OneCard-c5b0e8321a734ca3a27d24cbfa5bb7da

