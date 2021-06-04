Jahirul Haque Jony

Prpoint Logo Design, Modern P logo Lettermark.

Jahirul Haque Jony
Jahirul Haque Jony
  • Save
Prpoint Logo Design, Modern P logo Lettermark. popular logo logo logo designer branding popular dribbble shots 2020 2021 top 5 p logo mark app logo icon p letter logo logo presentation brand identity simple logo minimalist logo modern logo abstract minimalistic logo wordmark typography lettering app logo
Download color palette

Modern P Letter Logo Design (For Sale)
Please let me know your thoughts.
Thank you

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :

johirulhaquejoni@gmail.com |
instagram

----
Follow me on
behance

Jahirul Haque Jony
Jahirul Haque Jony

More by Jahirul Haque Jony

View profile
    • Like