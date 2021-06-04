Kaloyan Tinchev

AmCham Bulgaria Logo Concept shevica shevitsa traditional tradition blue and white international chamber of commerce bulgaria usa america vector logo design branding design logodesign blue red logomark mark logo
The American Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria was in need of a rebranding. My interpretation was a combination between the Bulgarian symbol shevitsa, the letter A and the colors of the US. That lead to a minimalistic symbol with a distinct silhouette.

