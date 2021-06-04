AmCham Bulgaria Logo Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The American Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria was in need of a rebranding. My interpretation was a combination between the Bulgarian symbol shevitsa, the letter A and the colors of the US. That lead to a minimalistic symbol with a distinct silhouette.