Jewellery App Freebie 💎

Hi there Dribbblers πŸ‘‹!

I hope everyone is safe and sound.

Here is another shot. I have been working on the Mobile App. You can download the file from the attachments.

I hope you will like this. Press L to show some loveπŸ’™ and write your comment to give your feedback.

Stay tuned for more shots.

Let’s work together: design@carbonteq.com

Thanks for watching.