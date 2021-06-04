Booking Service Mobile Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Take another glance at the website designed for the service letting visitors check and book different events and trips. Color contrast, high readability, trendy and accessible interactive elements catch visitor's eye and enable users to get what they want quickly and elegantly. Here's another couple of screens to give you an idea of its adaptation for the mobile experience. Stay tuned to see more!
Also, welcome to read about types of images in web interfaces, check the best practices of product page design, learn how to reach design consistency, and review the guide into basic types of web pages.
Tubik | Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook