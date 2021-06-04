Instagram Posts & Stories

Pastel Instagram Posts & Stories

Instagram Posts & Stories
Instagram Posts & Stories
  • Save
Pastel Instagram Posts & Stories template presentation powerpoint multipurpose template multipurpose keynote google slides web development web design website modern clean unique corporate company portfolio photography studio pitch deck colorful
Download color palette

💚🎨💚 Get Template 💚🎨💚​​

Social Media Template is a pack of minimalist style Ideal for Instagram, Facebook, twitter and more, with the purpose to promote your brand to increase more followers. Change the text, colors, images, strokes and shapes to achieve the best result you want. Mix and match to create your custom stories, and achieve the best impact to your followers.

Instagram Posts & Stories
Instagram Posts & Stories
Best Instagram Posts & Stories

More by Instagram Posts & Stories

View profile
    • Like