Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Subhechhya Tuladhar

Floral E-Commerce Landing Concept; Aroma

Subhechhya Tuladhar
Subhechhya Tuladhar
  • Save
Floral E-Commerce Landing Concept; Aroma gift comfort present bouquet shop ecommerce landingpage floral newar nepal kathmandu nepali design nepali uiux pink flowers
Download color palette

Sometimes, we all deserve a break from our monotonous lives. The best way we can do that is simply by stopping by and admiring the beauty of the flowers.
Reviewed by: Rosan Yonghang; https://dribbble.com/rosanyonghang

Subhechhya Tuladhar
Subhechhya Tuladhar

More by Subhechhya Tuladhar

View profile
    • Like