Accelerate Landing Page

Hey, friends 👋

I'm really proud to present to you the latest landing page that I have designed and coded using Webflow. Accelerate is one of the greatest software development companies here in Brazil and I'm very happy to have helped them to design their website.

See the live version: Accelerate

Product Designer, Icon Designer, and Webflow Expert ✌️
