PRAAN

PRAAN
Poster design for song release.
PRAAN solely translating to life, tries to encapsulate the whole lifecycle, be it God’s or be it human’s, from the beginning till the end and repetition of similar lifecycles.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RVoeijMzDqs&ab_channel=SBSB

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
