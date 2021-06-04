Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
About project:
UAPP LLC is a software development and IT-consulting company, that provides a full range of software development services, websites, and mobile applications.
The task was to create the website as designed to present the company and the team on the IT-market and show the opportunities and services, that are designed to take the business to a new level.
You can see more here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120867443/UAPP-LLC-design-and-development