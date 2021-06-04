Uapp Group

UAPP LLC design and development

Uapp Group
Uapp Group
Hire Me
  • Save
UAPP LLC design and development
UAPP LLC design and development
UAPP LLC design and development
UAPP LLC design and development
Download color palette
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 3.jpg
  4. 1.mp4
  5. 4.jpg
  6. 2.mp4

About project:

UAPP LLC is a software development and IT-consulting company, that provides a full range of software development services, websites, and mobile applications.

The task was to create the website as designed to present the company and the team on the IT-market and show the opportunities and services, that are designed to take the business to a new level.

You can see more here:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/120867443/UAPP-LLC-design-and-development

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Uapp Group
Uapp Group
TIME TO BUILD. TOGETHER.
Hire Me

More by Uapp Group

View profile
    • Like