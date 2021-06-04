Trending designs to inspire you
I started looking for UI/UX designing Internships at Ninjacart organization. I stumbled upon the Mobile app and I felt that the UI a bit boring with lots of white space and small texts. So, I decided to revamp the design. And here it is !
Left: Actual UI --> Right: Revamped UI
Rate this out of 10 :)
Checkout the complete project in Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120871499/Ninjacart-Mobile-App-UI