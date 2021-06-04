Vaccine Appointment Booking App Concept - NBN Minds

Mass vaccination is the need of the hour and technology plays a pivotal role in executing a program of this scale.

We at NBN Minds thought of designing a prototype of a vaccine appointment app.

Introducing an app concept which let you do a hassle free appointment booking, not only for you but for your near & dear ones too.

Quick action buttons doesn't take lot of time to explore the app and assist users with all the useful features of this app concept.

A calendar that displays the date & time slots availability and also reminds for next dose.

User can also choose vaccination centre as per their preferences. If someone needs proof of vaccination, this app concept caters vaccine certification which is quite handy. Global statistics update is on screen every time.

Eager to know your views on this design. Leave a comment to encourage us and follow us to view more design ideas like this.

For app design and development enquiries contact: sales@nbnminds.com or visit: http://www.nbnminds.com/mobile-app-development/

Follow us on:

https://www.behance.net/nbn-minds

https://www.instagram.com/nbnminds/