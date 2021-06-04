Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Winden is a geometric slab serif typeface based on the bestselling font Isidora and inspired by early 20th century famous classic slab-serif typefaces. Characteristic features such as trapezoid shape serifs give Winden a modern, contemporary touch and the rounded edges of the Alt version make it look unique and special.
GET IT NOW
https://crmrkt.com/5OkmEK