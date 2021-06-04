Daniyal Pirzada

Winden

Winden is a geometric slab serif typeface based on the bestselling font Isidora and inspired by early 20th century famous classic slab-serif typefaces. Characteristic features such as trapezoid shape serifs give Winden a modern, contemporary touch and the rounded edges of the Alt version make it look unique and special.

