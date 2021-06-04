Wright is a sans-serif geometric typeface inspired by the lettering found on modernist building plans. An elegant small x-height, tall ascenders and wide capital letters make the font look great in titles and short paragraphs.

Wright consists of 4 subfamilies, each in 6 weights plus italics—48 fonts in all. Its wide range of alternates and ligatures make it an ideal workhorse suitable for a variety of projects and give your designs a stylish appearance and unique look.

GET IT NOW

https://crmrkt.com/zEK6kQ