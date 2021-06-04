AmpleSoft Display Type Family

AmpleSoft is a display type family, optical mono linear and a bit squarish in nature. It has a smooth curve instead of a sharp angle formed by the junction of two strokes, which is a prominent feature of its design.

It is designed to be a little eye-catching yet legible. It has clear and distinguishable letterforms, which help to elaborate and emphasize the message. It is graphically strong and commands the viewer's attention. The overall appearance of the type is suitable in setting it as heading, title, headline, etc.

GET IT NOW

https://crmrkt.com/8G8mEx