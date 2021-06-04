Daniyal Pirzada

AmpleSoft Display Type Family

Daniyal Pirzada
Daniyal Pirzada
  • Save
AmpleSoft Display Type Family vector ui logo design animation typography branding illustrator illustration graphic design
Download color palette

AmpleSoft is a display type family, optical mono linear and a bit squarish in nature. It has a smooth curve instead of a sharp angle formed by the junction of two strokes, which is a prominent feature of its design.

It is designed to be a little eye-catching yet legible. It has clear and distinguishable letterforms, which help to elaborate and emphasize the message. It is graphically strong and commands the viewer's attention. The overall appearance of the type is suitable in setting it as heading, title, headline, etc.

GET IT NOW
https://crmrkt.com/8G8mEx

Daniyal Pirzada
Daniyal Pirzada

More by Daniyal Pirzada

View profile
    • Like