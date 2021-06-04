Bianca Santiago

Dame en Noir | Logo variation

Bianca Santiago
Bianca Santiago
  • Save
Dame en Noir | Logo variation monogram logo luxury logo visual identity logo logodesign brand identity brand design hand drawn design branding
Download color palette

Full Project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119935063/Dame-en-Noir-Visual-Identity

Contact me to get your logo design or branding project done: biancasantiagodesign@gmail.com

Bianca Santiago
Bianca Santiago

More by Bianca Santiago

View profile
    • Like