Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ceylon pixels

Black Tea Shop Logo

ceylon pixels
ceylon pixels
  • Save
Black Tea Shop Logo shop logotype tea shop logo vector design minimal illustration brand identity branding design brand design brand branding logos logo design logodesign logo
Download color palette

This is Tea shop logo for one of our clients. It does not only drink it has some foods. Therefore we decided to add brown color for this theme.

If you want to hire us please send us an email.
ceylonpixels@gmail.com

ceylon pixels
ceylon pixels

More by ceylon pixels

View profile
    • Like