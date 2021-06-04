AmpleNuSoft - A Display Type Family

It has optical mono-linear stroke and a bit squarish form in nature. It has a seamless stroke movement instead of sharp angles formed by the junction of two strokes, which is a prominent feature of its design.

It is designed to be a little eye-catching yet legible. It has clear and distinguishable letterforms, which helps to elaborate and emphasise the message. It is graphically strong and commands the viewer's attention. The overall appearance of type is suitable for setting and using it as heading, title, headline, logotype, etc. The type family consists of twelve styles which include six upright weights and their italics.

