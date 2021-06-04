The travel industry is one of the most brutally competitive industries on the planet.

That's why the owner of the African Safari company, Peter, is always working hard to ensure that the business is positioned for competitive advantage.

Although the firm had recently paid for their website to be redesigned, there were some areas where further improvements were needed, including sales conversions.

When Africa Flash McTours first contacted us, they wanted help with some general website improvements.

We completed this work quickly and also worked on making improvements to the website's speed optimization.

Peter was really pleased with the work we delivered.

A follow-up conversation about our other areas of expertise led to a much more significant project working to improve conversion rates.

We initially offered to carry out a conversion audit, which highlighted many missed opportunities and identified possible actions that were less obvious.

To choke out their competition and make them 'tap out,' we offered to transform their website into a world-class responsive website with messaging that emotionally connected with users, adding new user-generated content to the site.

We looked at the overall user interface and information structure and created a new user-centric information architecture based on different user types.

We also improved website functionality to make it easier to search for tours and navigate visitor-specific information and forms.

The Results: 26.5% improvement in conversions.