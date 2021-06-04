Kappa Typefamily

Kappa is a modern sans serif with humanistic and geometric features. Its structure is slightly narrow to fit in a greater range of platforms (moreover if you print it, you may save a lot of paper), and its height is higher allowing a great legibility in small sizes. This family is composed with the display version and the text version providing a broad spectrum of solutions, making this family easier and friendlier to use.

