Sezwe mobile app design interaction

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey all!
Please see what we have here!
Sezwe, a full video social app that aims to help people having interesting discussions about economics, politics, social, or any other topic.
Feel free to check it out at Seze https://apps.apple.com/in/app/sezwe/id1535075968
Just download it! 🤟
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.