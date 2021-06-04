Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Celtic Bank - Logo Redesign 🏦
Logo & identity redesign for Celtic Bank. A Corporation that offers banking services. The Bank provides business loan proceeds that can be used for working capital, commercial real estate, commercial ground-up construction, equipment, inventory, business acquisition, and debt refinances services. Celtic Bank serves customers in the United States.
My goal was to create a bold and timeless symbol to represent their name and also core values such as:
- Collaborate
- Secure
- Trustworthy
Completed this project for over a year already, but finally, they were able to go live with it. Such a thrill to see this getting in use now and proudly adding to my portfolio. My first logo for a bank is now a fact! ✔️
Happy to hear your thoughts and wishing you all an amazing weekend! 🤗❤️
See live:
https://www.celticbank.com
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.