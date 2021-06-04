Jeroen van Eerden

Celtic Bank - Logo Redesign 🏦

Logo & identity redesign for Celtic Bank. A Corporation that offers banking services. The Bank provides business loan proceeds that can be used for working capital, commercial real estate, commercial ground-up construction, equipment, inventory, business acquisition, and debt refinances services. Celtic Bank serves customers in the United States.⁣
My goal was to create a bold and timeless symbol to represent their name and also core values such as:⁣

- Collaborate⁣
- Secure⁣
- Trustworthy⁣

Completed this project for over a year already, but finally, they were able to go live with it. Such a thrill to see this getting in use now and proudly adding to my portfolio. ⁣My first logo for a bank is now a fact! ✔️
Happy to hear your thoughts and wishing you all an amazing weekend! 🤗❤️⁣

See live:
https://www.celticbank.com
