Beard Saloon Logo

Beard Saloon Logo illustrator flat minimal design illustration brand saloon logo brand identity branding design brand design logo design logodesign logos logo branding
This is for Male Saloon Logo. Our client wants to make a unique logo for his saloon and it's should be shown like only adults not for children. Therefore I use this concept for his Logo.

