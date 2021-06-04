Fandy Achmad Hamid

Redesign Logo Musik Hutan 2020

branding illustration merchandise design logodesign logo music
A music event that took place in the forest which started in 2014 and has been going on for several years, until 2020 with the theme "MENDENGAR" forest music returned again but due to the pandemic this activity was delayed, therefore the MUSIKHUTAN team made a MUSIKHUTAN 2020 CANCELED merchandise. . Here I am as a designer to redesign the Logo & Merchandise of MUSIKHUTAN 2020 which carries the theme"MENDENGAR"

