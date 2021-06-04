Aducare logo

Hello Dribbblers!

I made a logo for a SME Food Company. From the name 'ADUCARE', the company is passionate about providing quality food to their customers.

An identity that catches the eye of each customer and makes them come for more was the target.

I transformed the letter 'A' by adding a spoon to it, still retaining the initial letter of the brand to make the logo.



What do you think?

Feel free to give me some feedback.

Like it if you love it.

— — — — — — — — — —

Want to collaborate?

Email: hollahdaniel@gmail.com

hollahdaniel | Instagram