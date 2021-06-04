Aducare logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers!
I made a logo for a SME Food Company. From the name 'ADUCARE', the company is passionate about providing quality food to their customers.
An identity that catches the eye of each customer and makes them come for more was the target.
I transformed the letter 'A' by adding a spoon to it, still retaining the initial letter of the brand to make the logo.
What do you think?
Feel free to give me some feedback.
Like it if you love it.
— — — — — — — — — —
Want to collaborate?
Email: hollahdaniel@gmail.com
hollahdaniel | Instagram