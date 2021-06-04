Tend Your Own Garden

Trending designs to inspire you
Someone tweeted this a while back, I can no longer find the tweet, but the words have stayed with me.
If there is one thing I've learned, it's that the grass isn't always greener. And if it appears that your own is wilting, give it time, water it, shine your light on it and watch it grow.
Shine on you crazy designers. xx