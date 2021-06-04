Comfy - Hotel Booking App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone!✋ This his is my UI design exploration of "Comfy" Application. 💻 The app for travelers people to find hotels, easy bookings and with barcode lock Hope You guys like it!🔥🌠 Feel free to give feedback for my UI Design.🙏 Have a nice day everyone!😊